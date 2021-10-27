Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Several big technology companies were posting solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. The S&P 500 was wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going, as was the Dow. The Nasdaq was up 0.5%. McDonald’s was also up 3.3% after turning in results that beat forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.57%.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation rose to a six-year high and a Chinese newspaper warned more real estate developers are likely to default on bonds, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week.

London and Frankfurt opened lower, shrugging off strong U.S. corporate profit reports. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined.

Australia reported inflation accelerated to an unexpectedly high level in the latest quarter, highlighting investor fears central banks might feel pressure to cool prices by pulling back stimulus that is pushing up stocks.