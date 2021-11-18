Stocks wobble to mixed close as investors review earnings

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.58% from 1.60% late Wednesday.

Consumer staples makers and industrial companies also fell. Kraft Heinz fell 3.2% and General Electric fell 1.4%.

Solid earnings results helped lift a handful of companies.

Nvidia jumped 8.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong third-quarter financial results. Other chipmakers also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.6% and Micron Technology rose 1.6%.

Companies that rely on consumer spending on goods and services also fared well following solid earnings reports from retailers. Macy's surged 21% after the department store chain handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts. Kohl's jumped 9.6% after also reporting encouraging earnings.

Investors received a positive update on the closely watched employment market, which is viewed as a key factor in the economy's continued recovery.

The Labor Department said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.