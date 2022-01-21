Stranded dog lured to safety by sausage dangling from a drone

A neighbor helps out -- by frying up sausages

"One of the guys [called Dave] said, as a last resort, why don't we try tying a sausage to a drone?

"This was day three, she'd been there on the mud flats for two days," Dennis told CNN.

"One of the neighbors who lived by the beach came out and said she'd cook them for us. She was under a lot of pressure, she must have felt the world was on her shoulders," Dennis added. "But these sausages were obviously very tasty."

The neighbor also provided the string, and the team of volunteers set about tying the cooked sausages to a number of drones, sending them out on rotation.

"The string was tied around the body of the drone and around the sausage to make it dangle around two or three meters -- it was very hard to gauge how close you were to the ground but it worked somehow.

"People were walking by and didn't know what was going on, it was hilarious," she said.

Once the sausage took flight and approached the dog, Millie began sniffing the air and trying to catch it.