 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap
0 comments
alert

Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to much of the west as the severe storms that brought tornadoes to the Midwest shift to the east. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Sudan

In this frame taken from video people gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. 

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership.

In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene but he pledged to complete the country's democratic transition, saying a new technocrat government would lead Sudan to elections.

In response to the moves, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Congress Biden Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, chairs a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. 

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home on Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who insisted on anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax proposals.

What had been a sweeping $3.5 trillion plan is now being eyed as $1.75 trillion package. That’s within a range that could still climb considerably higher, according to a second person who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks.

***

Bears Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

NFL recap: Brady throws TD No. 600; Cardinals move to 7-0

Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 on Sunday for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Keep scrolling for a recap of NFL Week 7 action.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 25

+7
Leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held
World
AP

Leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

  • By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup.

+20
Crew member: Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting
National
AP

Crew member: Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting

  • By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he’d been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show.

+3
Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen
National
AP

Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve's “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Storms

Children play in floodwaters on Robin Road in Mill Valley, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Oct. 25

Today in history: Oct. 25

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin c…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding continues out west as severe storms shift east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News