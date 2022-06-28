Surprise Jan. 6 hearing to unveil new evidence; 46 migrants dead in Texas; 7 states hold primaries

Today is Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Monsoon rain for the Southwest as the Pacific Northwest sees cool temperatures. We are also monitoring tropical developments in the Atlantic. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: 'ACROSS THE SKY' PODCAST

Should you try to outdrive a tornado? Are you safe from tornadoes if you live in the mountains?

The Lee Weather Team talks about some of the biggest myths when it comes to tornadoes. Tornadoes aren't limited to the open plains of the Midwest, so give this episode a listen to understand more about the destructive weather event.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 28 Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise after five years of marriage.

Today in sports history: June 28 In 1997, Evander Holyfield, bleeding badly from his right ear after being bitten by Mike Tyson, retains the WBA heavyweight championship in La…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

