Suspect in Iowa trooper's death may have goaded traffic stop

According to prosecutors, Lang shot and killed Sgt. Jim Smith less than two hours after Niehaus tried to pull him over for speeding.

Authorities say Lang fled from Niehaus, assaulted the officer after a high-speed chase, and returned to his Grundy Center home, where he barricaded himself inside. They say he fatally shot Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran, as Smith led a team of officers inside the home to arrest him.

A standoff continued for hours as two officers took cover in Lang’s basement. Troopers in an armored personnel carrier later entered the home after negotiations broke down, and they fired on Lang after he allegedly shot at them. Lang was shot three times in the head and chest but survived. A prosecutor ruled that the three troopers were justified in shooting Lang.

Lang, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in Smith's killing, attempted murder for allegedly firing at the troopers, and assault on a peace officer for allegedly choking Niehaus. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors also recently added pursuit-related charges of eluding, speeding and driving without an interlock device, which Lang needed on his vehicle due to a history of drunken driving.