Syria says doors open to refugees, despite contrary claims

“We have made it clear that Syria’s doors are wide open for the safe and voluntary return of all refugees to their country,” Mekdad said, adding that the government was putting the necessary procedures in place to facilitate the return of people and meet their basic needs.

He said while the Syrian government and its allies are making honest efforts on this humanitarian issue, “some continue to take advantage of the suffering of Syrians to serve an agenda that has nothing to do with humanitarian objectives or the interests of Syrians.”

His words sharply contradicted with the view of Syria experts, human rights organizations and some foreign governments who say that forced conscription, indiscriminate detentions and forced disappearances continue. In a report published earlier this month, Amnesty International said that a number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn’t safe to return to any part of the country.