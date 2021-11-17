Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets amid China threat

The United States’ “One China” policy recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

“This represents the steadfast promise of the Taiwan-U.S. partnership,” Tsai said. “I trust that in holding fast to democratic values, there will definitely be more countries with similar values who will stand with us on this front.”

The F-16V is the most technologically advanced version of the storied multi-role fighter jet, equipped with highly capable radar, allowing it to track more than 20 targets at a time. It also features cutting-edge electronic warfare systems, along with advanced weapons, precision GPS navigation and a system to automatically avoid collisions with the ground.

The planes represent the most advanced of the fourth generation of fighter aircraft, but still below the latest fifth generation such as the U.S. F-22 and F-35, and Russia’s Su-57 and China’s J-20. Taiwan has mooted the idea of purchasing fifth generation aircraft from the U.S. but the F-16 upgrade was decided as the most effective measure under present circumstances.

Taiwan’s air force also operates French Dassault Mirage 2000 and domestically designed and manufactured AIDC F-CK Chingkuo fighters for a total fleet of around 400.