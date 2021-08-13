 Skip to main content
Taliban encircling Kabul as more cities fall; 3rd vaccine dose OK'd for some; a baseball 'dream'
alert

Taliban encircling Kabul as more cities fall; 3rd vaccine dose OK'd for some; a baseball 'dream'

Record-breaking heat for the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, but the Northeast will see some relief in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

Today is Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Afghanistan

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in the city of Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. 

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

The latest significant blow was the loss of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of foreign troops were killed in the province, which is also a major opium hub.

The insurgents have taken 18 of the country's 34 provincial capitals in recent days, including its second- and third-largest cities, Herat and Kandahar. The Taliban now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

***

Virus Outbreak-Vaccines

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. 

Extra COVID vaccine OK'd for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The late-night announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications and diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

***

APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. 

Iowa's 'Field of Dreams' comes alive for a real ballgame

It was a made-for-TV event as the Chicago White Sox played the New York Yankees in a cornfield stadium in the middle of Iowa, the "Field of Dreams" made famous in a 1989 movie.

The made-from-scratch stadium — built to hold about 8,000 fans watch the White Sox and Yankees play in one of the most anticipated mid-August games in history — was placed next to the actual diamond where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was shot outside the town of Dyersville, population 4,000.

Costner came back for this, stealing the scene with a slow, ponderous stroll into the outfield his character Ray Kinsella often took in the film before stopping to watch the real White Sox and Yankees emerge from the corn for pregame introductions. - Quad City Times

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Aug. 13

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys and southwest Florida, forecasters said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon volunteers scrambled to hand out water, portable fans, popsicles and information about cooling shelters to homeless people living in isolated encampments on the outskirts of Portland as the Pacific Northwest sweated through another heat wave.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans enlisted the help of law enforcement for the first time Thursday to force the return of Democratic legislators who fled the state a month ago to block new voting restrictions.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mexico Tenochtitlan

An egret catches a fish in the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico City, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as Mexico City prepares for the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan. The canals and floating gardens of Xochimilco are the last remnants of a vast water transport system built by the Aztecs to serve their capital of Tenochtitlán. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 13

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

