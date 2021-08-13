Taliban encircling Kabul as more cities fall; 3rd vaccine dose OK'd for some; a baseball 'dream'

Today is Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured another three provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday, completing their sweep of the country's south in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

The latest significant blow was the loss of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of foreign troops were killed in the province, which is also a major opium hub.

The insurgents have taken 18 of the country's 34 provincial capitals in recent days, including its second- and third-largest cities, Herat and Kandahar. The Taliban now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

***