Tech companies help lift stocks, push S&P 500 to record high

Technology companies helped lift stocks higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, placing the market within striking distance of more record highs.

The gains are in line with the market's modest upward tack this week as investors weigh concerns about the virus tripping up a steady economic recovery against progress in vaccinations and business re-openings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 2:56 p.m. Eastern, on track for its fourth all-time high this week and third straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also on pace for a record high, gaining 145 points, or 0.4%, to 33,648. The Nasdaq composite was up less than 0.1%.

Technology stocks were among the better performers. Apple and Intel both rose 1.4%. Financial companies also rose, aided by a rise in bond yields, which translates into higher interest rates lenders can charge on mortgages and other loans. State Street was up 1.5%, while Wells Fargo rose 0.8%.

Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.