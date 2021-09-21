After a wobbly day, major indexes end mixed on Wall Street

Major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses. For parts of the afternoon the market had looked like it would recoup some of the losses it took in a big pullack a day earlier, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled. The S&P 500 ended down a bit less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains for some tech companies helped nudge the Nasdaq up 0.2%. Uber jumped 11.5% after raising its outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.32%.

