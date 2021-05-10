Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs

A sell-off in technology companies dragged stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, pulling the major indexes back from their recent all-time highs.

The S&P 500 fell 1% after wobbling between small gains and losses the first half of the day. The decline broke a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, which set a record high on Friday.

Big Tech companies, including Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google's parent company, accounted for most of the index's decline. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also helped pull the market lower, outweighing gains in household goods makers, utilities and other sectors.

The wave of selling handed the Nasdaq its worst day in more than seven weeks, as the index is heavily weighted with big technology stocks. The tech sector, which led the market's stunning comeback in 2020, now lags the other 10 sectors in the S&P 500 so far this year with a gain of 3.9%.

“You’ve had a tremendous run and there’s a lot of tech-focused stuff that’s up 70% to 100% in the last 12 months," said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at investment advisory firm 6 Meridien. “The fact that some people are taking chips off the table is not surprising.”