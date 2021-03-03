Technology stocks lead indexes lower as yields resume climb

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%. Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.41%. Banks benefited from the increase in bond yields, which allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Technology companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as another rise in bond yields rattles investors.

The S&P 500 was down 1% as of 3:36 p.m. Eastern time, shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is on track for its second straight loss after clocking its best day in nine months on Monday. Technology companies bore the brunt of the selling, pulling the S&P 500's tech sector down 2.3%. Microsoft and Apple were both down more than 2%.

Bond yields were headed higher after easing a day earlier. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.41%.