Tennessee death row inmate resentenced after racism claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday resentenced a Tennessee death row inmate to life in prison for the second time in two years, after finding the man's trial was marred by racism during jury selection.

In his order, Judge Monte Watkins vacated the conviction of Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman (ah-BOO’-ah-LEE’) (AHB’-dur-RAK’-mahn) after finding his Constitutional right to a fair trial had been violated. Then the trial court judge accepted a plea agreement in which Abdur’Rahman pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery for which he received three consecutive life sentences, according to the court order.

If the resentencing is not challenged, Abdur’Rahman will spend the rest of his life in prison but without the threat of execution.

Abdur’Rahman was originally sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of Patrick Daniels, who was stabbed to death. Norma Jean Norman was also stabbed but survived. The stabbing took place in Norman’s house while her two young daughters, Katrina and Shawanna, huddled in a back bedroom.