Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House has expelled two of three Democratic members for their roles in a demonstration in favor of gun control following the Nashville school shooting. The chamber's split votes to oust Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones on Thursday while narrowly sparing Rep. Gloria Johnson also have drawn accusations of racism. Pearson and Jones are Black, while Johnson is white. Republican leaders deny that race was a factor, however. Expulsions are an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only extremely rarely since the Civil War. They came a week after the trio chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun control supporters in the gallery days afer six people died in the school shooting.
Republican legislators in Kansas have approved a proposal to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Their action early Friday capped three days of intensifying efforts to follow other states with GOP-controlled legislatures in rolling back LGBTQ rights. The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state’s medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors, even though many professionals who deal with transgender youth see such care as vital to preserving their mental health and preventing suicides. The Senate then voted 23-12 to approve the measure, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor is expected to veto it.
Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, and most support raising taxes on the nation’s highest earners to keep Medicare running as is. The new findings, revealed in a March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, come as both safety net programs are poised to run out of enough cash to pay out full benefits within the next decade. Few Americans would be OK with that: 79% say they oppose reducing the size of Social Security benefits and 67% are against raising monthly premiums for Medicare.
A new rule proposed by the Biden administration would prevent schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but it would allow certain exceptions to promote fairness or reduce injuries. The proposal sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports. If finalized, it would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972. It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.
The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations. The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers. The money comes from the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last summer. Some Republicans have suggested, without evidence, that the money would help create a mob of armed auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. But new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says the plan won't include spending for new agents with guns.
For more than a year, the Federal Reserve’s inflation fighters have been tightening their grip on the American economy with nine straight interest rate hikes. A key goal has been to slow the sizzling pace of hiring to help cool price pressures. So far, the job market has refused to crack. Hiring was surprisingly robust in both January and February, confounding forecasters. The unemployment rate remains barely above half-century lows. The latest economic signs, though, increasingly suggest that an economic slowdown may be upon us. On Friday morning, the government will reveal whether the recent signs of weakness have finally caused hiring managers to begin a retreat.
Israel has conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict following violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive site. With tensions running high across Israel and the region Friday, an alleged Palestinian shooting attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank killed two women in their 20s and seriously wounded a 45-year-old, Israeli medics said. The attack, coming after weeks of unusually heightened unrest in the West Bank, suggested that the recent tensions in Jerusalem could be spilling over to the occupied territory.
Authorities say a man was arrested after he fatally shot one person and wounded two others, including a highway patrol officer, at a park in Northern California Thursday. Police say a California Highway Patrol officers were serving a warrant to the suspect in Roseville when he opened fire. When more officers from the local police department arrived, the suspect was still carrying a gun and was seen running from officers. The suspect took two hostages, then surrendered to officers on scene. One of the hostages died.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio suffered an accidental death from the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine last year. The agency on Thursday also cited cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body, as a “significant condition.” Investigators also determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey also confirmed the cause of death Thursday. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.
Three men convicted in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion were sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations. XXXTentacion was shot during a robbery in South Florida that netted $50,000. Prosecutors hadn't sought the death penalty, making life in prison the only possible sentence under Florida law. Authorities tied the men to the slaying through extensive surveillance video from a motorcycle shop and cellphone videos the men took of themselves flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.
Brooks Koepka is in a three-way share of the lead at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is trying to regain his reputation as a major player. Right now he gets attention as a surprise defector to Saudi-based LIV Golf. All he cares about his having healthy legs. He opened with a 65. Rahm was even more spectacular in his round of 65. That's because he four-putted for double bogey on the first hole. He followed with seven birdies and an eagle. Hovland played bogey-free. Tiger Woods limped his way to a 74 and was nine back.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2022, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Bla…
In 1963, Jack Nicklaus, at 23, becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke. See more sports moments from this date:
