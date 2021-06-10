 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tensions linger ahead of Biden, Johnson meeting; plug pulled on Keystone XL; Underwood's CMT win
0 comments
alert special report

Tensions linger ahead of Biden, Johnson meeting; plug pulled on Keystone XL; Underwood's CMT win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Severe storms with winds that could reach close to hurricane strength are forecast for the northern Plains today. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, June 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet today to stress close ties, manage differences; the Keystone XL pipeline has been nixed; and Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Awards.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Britain G7

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, early Thursday, June 10, 2021. 

Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Their nations may have a famed “special relationship,” but President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday against a backdrop of differences both political and personal.

Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions may simmer beneath the surface of Biden's meeting with Johnson.

The president staunchly opposed the Brexit movement, the British exodus from the European Union that Johnson championed, and has expressed great concern with the future of Northern Ireland. And Biden once called the British leader a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.

***

Biden-Keystone XL Pipeline

In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. 

Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline pulled the plug on the contentious project Wednesday after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit" from the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration. It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

***

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of the year for "Hallelujah" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”

The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday's show, which aired from Nashville, Tennessee.

Underwood, who now has 23 CMT Awards, thanked her die-hard fans while accepting the honor: “You're the reason we're all here doing what we do, doing what we love (and) making music videos."

***

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top headlines this morning: June 10

+6
Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
National
AP

Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit

  • By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline pulled the plug on the contentious project Wednesday after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

+5
For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes 'multiple paths forward'
Government & Politics
AP

For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes 'multiple paths forward'

  • By LISA MASCARO and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pursuing “multiple paths forward” as he looks to muscle his big infrastructure package through Congress — dialing up lawmakers from both parties in search of a bipartisan deal while imploring Democrats to be ready to go it alone if necessary.

'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence
National
AP

'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence

  • By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon’s most populous city had a rampant gang problem 30 years ago, Portland detectives were stunned if they found more than a few dozen bullet casings after a shooting. Now, police are recording multiple shootings a week with 50 to 70 shots fired, and in one case more than 150, as gang attacks and retaliatory shootings again spiral into a vicious cycle.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

A magpie balances over subway rails in Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, June 10, 2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+15
Today in history: June 10

Today in history: June 10

President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender, and more events th…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Correction: Fort Wayne Slayings story
National

Correction: Fort Wayne Slayings story

  • Updated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — In a June 2 story about the killings of a woman and three children in Fort Wayne, Indiana, The Associated Press erroneously reported the time Wednesday when police found their bodies. Their bodies were found at around 10:45 a.m., not between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

See 'ring of fire' eclipse light up the sky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News