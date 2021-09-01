 Skip to main content
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect; Ida relief won't come quickly; Spears 'will not be extorted'
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect; Ida relief won't come quickly; Spears 'will not be extorted'

Remnants of Ida are interacting with a frontal boundary which will allow for excessive rainfall across the Northeast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Abortion

FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, as she opposes a bill introduced that would ban abortions as early as six weeks. 

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.

If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant.

***

Hurricane Ida

Destruction is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat while facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity to power air conditioners and refrigerators. 

In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.

Power and water outages affected hundreds of thousands of people, many of them with no way to get immediate relief.

***

People Britney-Spears

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears,  and Britney Spears.

Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.

The document filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart says the upcoming scheduled accounting of the conservatorship, which James Spears says he wants completed before he steps down, will mean significant payments for him.

“Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing says. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

***

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 1

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success," though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

A federal bankruptcy judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Canada Daily Life

People are silhouetted while riding the Atmosfear double swing, which lifts riders more than 66 meters into the air while spinning at up to 70 km/h, at the Pacific National Exhibition at sunset in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Sept. 1

Today in history: Sept. 1

In 1945, Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+6
Today in sports history: Sept. 1

Today in sports history: Sept. 1

In 2007, Appalachian State blocks a Michigan field goal in the closing seconds to stun the Wolverines 34-32. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

