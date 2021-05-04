The Latest: Australia PM stands firm on India flight halt

DETROIT — Teams of canvassers from Detroit’s health department have been fanning out across city neighborhoods to educate residents on where to get free COVID-19 vaccines.

Detroit’s door-to-door campaign is the latest in its efforts to connect residents to vaccination sites across a city with predominantly Black residents.

Various campaigns also are happening in Black and other communities of color across the U.S. to persuade people that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Detroit has been urging people to get vaccinated against the virus, which has already killed more than 2,000 of its residents. Only about 31% of Detroit adults have received at least one dose.

———

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says all counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan, avoiding more restrictions because coronavirus cases are leveling off.

Inslee says there will be a two-week pause as the state continues to evaluate coronavirus activity in the state. The surprise announcement comes as several more counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms, based on case counts and hospitalizations.