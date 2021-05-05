The Latest: Chicago plans events for fully vaccinated people

“I think it is past time that this country understands that its government does care about them,” said Fudge, a former Ohio congresswoman. “We have gotten the low-hanging fruit — the people who really want the vaccines —now we have to go and do the next step.”

Becerra, who formerly served as California’s attorney general, says the Biden administration is trying various communication strategies. Those include directly reaching people who lack internet access and enlisting ministers, community leaders and sports figures as vaccination advocates.

NEW YORK — Health experts are projecting the coronavirus toll in the U.S. will wane dramatically by the end of July.

That’s according to research released by the government Wednesday. But health experts also warn a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people don’t follow basic public health guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six different research groups.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky notes the variants of the coronavirus are a “wild card” that could set back progress.