The Latest: COVID-19 blamed for large increase in US deaths

The moment prompted a message of solidarity from French President Emmanuel Macron. Lionel Petitpas, president of the association “Victims of COVID-19,” told the Associated Press that the number of 100,000 deaths is “an important threshold,” adding: “It is a figure we thought would never be reached.”

NEW YORK — New government data found that — as expected — some people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are getting sick from new infections, but that it’s rare.

Health officials have said that no vaccine is perfect, and that infections were expected in some vaccinated people. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday for the first time reported how many such “breakthrough” infections have been occurring so far.

About 5,800 infections have been seen in about 40 states that have reported such data. Overall nationally, about 75 million have been fully vaccinated.

The numbers might seem to suggest that new infections are being detected in roughly one in every 13,000 people fully vaccinated. But CDC officials warned that the reporting of such cases has been uneven and incomplete, and there is no easy, accurate way to calculate a rate of how often such incidents occur.