The Latest: Fauci addresses vaccine hesitancy

Officials must first account for every dose previously received. So shortages are rampant despite the presence in the country of over 2 million vaccine shots.

The growing supply is giving a headache to health officials who are trying to whip up enthusiasm for vaccines. But many living in rural areas cite safety fears and would rather wait.

———

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded 10 new deaths and 667 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as its outbreak continues to ease.

“Three weeks ago we had 1,599 cases,” state Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Sunday. “And just three weeks later today I am very pleased to be able to tell the community that we are down, I wanted it down to zero if we can get it there, but 667 today locally acquired cases.”

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria recorded 1,220 new community acquired cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the past 24 hours. The state, Australia’s second most populous, set a record of 1,488 new cases on Saturday.

“I want to thank each and every one of those more than 71,000 Victorians who went and got tested,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday. “It is critical to us, knowing where this virus is, where it isn’t.”