The Latest: Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems

All legal limits on contact, such as social distancing rules and caps on the number of people allowed to gather, were lifted in July. Economists expect further growth in the months to come, although confirmed virus cases have risen from greater social contact.

One uncertainty is how the economy will adjust with the ending of the furlough program. It was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. The government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.

The program, which stops at the end of September, helped support more than 11 million people. Now the number is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality. It kept a lid on unemployment, which remains relatively low at below 5%.

———

MOSCOW — Daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia have hit a record of 808, following a sharp surge of coronavirus infections last month.

Russian authorities reported the previous record of 799 four times over the past four weeks, including on Tuesday.