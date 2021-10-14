The Latest: FDA likely to rule on virus pill in December

Daily new infections remain below 1,000 but the country still hasn’t achieved a vaccination rate of 10%.The rising case numbers come as the authorities deal with a case of thousands of unused vaccine doses that were recently found dumped into canal.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told a cabinet meeting that over eight million out of a population of more than 100 million have been fully inoculated. Another 15 million have received their first dose. She said that her ministry is working on increasing the number of vaccination centers nationwide.

In recent weeks, the vaccination campaign has been targeting millions of Egypt’s state functionaries, university faculty and students as well as teachers and school workers.

On Wednesday, 861 confirmed cases and 41 confirmed deaths were reported. Egypt has recorded a total of nearly 315,000 cases and more than 17,800 deaths. However, the actual tally is believed to be much higher, along with elsewhere around the globe.

———

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency has started an expedited licensing process for an antibody combination drug aimed at preventing the coronavirus, made by AstraZeneca.