The Latest: Florida gov receives vaccine out of public eye

Alabama opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older two days ago. State health officials say virus hospitalizations, positive tests and daily case numbers are hitting some of the lowest numbers in a year.

Only 25.9% of Alabama’s population has received at least one dose.

———

BRUSSELS — Belgium is disregarding advice of the European Union’s drug regulator and imposing a four-week ban on administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under age 56.

The European Medicines Agency says although it found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder, it placed no new restrictions on using the vaccine in people 18 and over.

The EMA says the benefits of the shot still largely outweigh the risks. There’s been a few dozen clotting cases among the tens of millions of AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Still, Belgium imposed a ban to administer it to younger people. Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke says the ban will be reassessed after a month. He says it should have little impact on the vaccination campaign since few from that age group are in line to get shots this month.