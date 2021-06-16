The Latest: Japan looks to ease virus emergency in Tokyo

The Russian authorities have reported more than 5.2 million confirmed virus cases and over 127,000 deaths. On Tuesday, officials registered 13,397 new infections, nearly half of which were reported in Moscow.

ANKARA, Turkey — Long lines for vaccines formed outside hospitals and health clinics across Turkey as the country ramped up its inoculation drive following last month’s agreement with Pfizer for 90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — with an option for 30 million more.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter a record 1.24 million doses were administered in just one day on Tuesday.

With the arrival of new doses, the country of 84 million this week declared all workers registered with the state’s social security system — as well as anyone above 40 — eligible for the vaccine. Mobile vaccination units were sent to industrial zones to help speed up the inoculation campaign.

So far, 14 million people have been fully vaccinated and 22 million people have received a first dose.

NEW DELHI — India is reopening its famed marvel of love, the Taj Mahal, and several other monuments as the number of new coronavirus infections continues to decline.