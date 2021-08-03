The Latest: Judge says migrant stops could worsen pandemic

The final drawing had been set for Wednesday, but is now scheduled for Aug. 10. The governor's office said Tuesday that the registration deadline also has been extended from Monday night to Sunday.

Due to a system glitch, registration for a college scholarship prize available to younger residents closed early. The problem was fixed, but rather than simply reopening registration for one prize, the registration was pushed back for all prizes.

Six other weekly drawings have been held. Among the prizes being offered in the finale are a grand prize of $1.588 million, a second-place prize of $588,000, two custom pickup trucks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, hunting rifles and shotguns, and state park weekend lodging trips. In addition, two people ages 12 to 25 will receive a full, four-year college scholarship.

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus.

Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think the fundamental question we have is, ‘what are we doing here?’” Psaki asked.