The Latest: Libya plans conference on its political process

“Panama does its part. Now we appeal to the international community to, as soon as possible, make a joint effort, with coordinated strategies and resources,” he said.

Cortizo said the migrants largely originate in Africa and the Caribbean. The crisis is centered in the deep forest of the Darien Gap at Panama’s border with Colombia, which migrants attempt to cross en route to the U.S.

Panama’s foreign minister Erika Mouynes said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that the nation hasn’t received “a cent of international cooperation” to face up to the flow of migrants.

“This is everyone’s responsibility,” Cortizo said.

UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters.

“Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.”