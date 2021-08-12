The Latest: Masks in schools tears at Georgia communities

Argentina was the first country to authorize Sputnik V in December 2020 and the first to enter full production, although Mexico produced a pilot lot of the vaccine last month.

More than 6 million Argentines, most over 60, have received at least the first dose of Sputnik V. The government recently said those who had received a first shot of Sputnik V could use a different vaccine, from AstraZeneca or Moderna, as the second dose.

The large majority of the shots initially produced in Argentina will be of the first dose.

The government says 26.4 million of Argentina’s nearly 45 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine, although only 10 million have received both.

———

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is applauding the efforts of private employers, state governments and universities to require vaccination against COVID-19.

However, the federal government will not facilitate a registry of vaccinated people, which some experts say would greatly help verify individuals’ claims to have gotten their shots.