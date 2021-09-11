The Latest: New Zealand buys 500K Pfizer doses from Denmark

There are now about 300% more daily infections, two-and-a-half times the hospitalizations and nearly twice the deaths as the same time last year – before vaccines were available.

CHALMETTE, La. — Some of the hardest-hit victims left in deadly Hurricane Ida’s wake are Louisiana residents already devastated by the pandemic. Many impoverished people, especially those of color, already lost livelihoods.

They were on the brink before Ida and don’t know how they’ll rebound. One such woman is Natasha Blunt. She lost her banquet-hall job and faced eviction. She’s suffered strokes. She moved from New Orleans to an apartment a few miles away and was getting settled when Ida hit.

Her home lost power; belongings were destroyed. Now she faces eviction again. She wants to leave Louisiana but doesn’t have the means. Advocates try to help Blunt and others like her but say it’s an uphill battle and systemic change is needed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts say this fall’s crowded college and professional football stadiums could create ripe conditions for COVID-19 to spread among unvaccinated fans.