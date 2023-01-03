The latest on Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after terrifying collapse on field; House speaker vote today; and more top headlines

Lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's service to the Catholic church have formed in St. Peter's Square for a second day. Benedict died on Saturday after 10 years of retirement from the papacy. His body lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica where thousands of faithful and curious on Tuesday were filing by the bier. Around 65,000 people paid their respects on the first day of viewing on Monday. That number is about double what Italian security had predicted. A third day of viewing is set for Wednesday. Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square on Thursday for his predecessor. Benedict was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.