The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side. The golf superstar had to be extricated, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.
The CDC found that wearing two masks provided more protection than one. Here is a look at the CDC’s advice and some tips on how to mask properly.
Your Wednesday morning headlines: The latest on Tiger Woods' condition after car crash; judge blocks Biden's 100-day deportation pause; weather whiplash in parts of US.
A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Larry Nassar died by suicide Thursday after being charged with two dozen crimes, including forms of human trafficking.
Debris from a plane fell in Colorado in an emergency landing, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.
As the U.S. nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022. Here's the latest.
A N.Y. prosecutor has obtained copies of Donald Trump's tax records after the Supreme Court rejected the former president's last-ditch effort to prevent them from being handed over.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Republicans lining up against COVID-19 relief package; Tiger's crash "purely an accident"; Emilio Estevez's return. Plus, the weather and more.
Virus update: A mass test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people confirms that it’s very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. Here's the latest.
A middle school principal in Indianapolis is being praised for the way he handled a student who refused to remove his hat in class.
