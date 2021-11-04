The Latest: Poland's position on coal disappoints activists

But a growing camp of vocal and powerful proponents - some climate scientists and environmental experts among them — argue that nuclear power is the world’s best hope of keeping climate change under contro.

They note that it emits few planet-damaging emissions and is safer on average than nearly any other energy source. They argue that nuclear accidents are scary but exceedingly rare, while pollution from coal and other fossil fuels causes death and illness every day.

Many governments are pushing to enshrine nuclear energy in climate plans being hashed out at the conference in Glasgow, known as COP26.

The European Union, meanwhile, is debating whether to label nuclear energy as officially “green” — a decision that will steer billions of euros of investment for years to come. That has implications worldwide, as the EU policy could set a standard that other economies follow.

But nuclear waste remains a major problem, with the most radioactive material still toxic for tens of thousands of years.

——— GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain’s government has claimed that the “end of coal is in sight” after 18 countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power.