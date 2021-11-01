The Latest: UK presses top polluters to raise climate goals

He told leaders “we are in roughly the same position” and that only now the “ticking doomsday device” is real and not a movie.

He was kicking off the world leaders summit portion of a U.N. climate conference aimed at getting an agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.

Britain’s leader struck a gloomy note on the eve of the conference after Group of 20 leaders made only modest climate commitments at their summit in Rome.

—-

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark prime minister says the country and several others, including the United States, Britain and the Marshall Islands, are calling on the International Maritime Organization to contribute to climate action by adopting “a climate-neutral 2050 target as well as ambitious intermediary targets in 2030 and 2040.”

It sends “a clear signal to our partners in the public and private sectors around the world that a greener future for shipping is both necessary but also possible. It is time to act to ensure a greener future,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement Monday.