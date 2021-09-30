The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated

The Arizona Republic reports Circle the City and Maricopa County have been operating the Phoenix Inn since May 2020, but it had rarely been full. However, it has reached full capacity of 90 patients several times in recent weeks.

Circle the City, which provides health care services for the homeless, says it needs at least 50 more nurses, physician’s assistants, security guards and other support staff. It hopes to recruit more health care workers with incentives, including signing bonuses and a 401(k) match.

Marty Hames, Circle the City spokeswoman, says the cases are mostly people who are unvaccinated. The organization is hosting vaccine events for the homeless and offering shots at its clinic.

About 58% of Arizona’s eligible population has received one dose of vaccine.

———

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania recorded 12,032 coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic.

In the last month, Romania’s infections have risen from about 1,000 cases a day to the record of more than 12,000 reported Thursday. There are 1,364 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, close to the ICU capacity at a national level.