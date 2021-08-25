The Latest: WHO: Virus origin window stalled, 'closing fast'

A Boardmasters spokesperson said infection-prevention measures in place at the festival had gone beyond the government guidance.

Authorities in Cornwall, a tourism hot spot, asked visitors to stay away this week unless they had already booked a vacation. The county currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in England.

Local authorities in Suffolk, England, also released an analysis of the more than 1,000 positive virus tests confirmed after the Latitude music festival in July, attended by around 40,000 people.

Council data showed 619 people contracted the virus during the event, while another 432 became infectious at the time, despite the event having the same entry requirements as the Boardmasters festival.

HANOI — The United States plans to provide an additional 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and tens of millions of aid dollars to Vietnam to help combat the pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking during a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday, announced that the doses would begin to arrive within the next 24 hours. They will bring the total U.S. vaccine donation to Vietnam to 6 million doses.