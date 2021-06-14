The Phelps factor: Kalisz claims return trip to Olympics

Weyant said her strategy was “stick to my race plan and not worry about everyone around me. Stick to my strengths and always taking it home on freestyle.”

Flickinger, Margalis and Smith were members of the U.S. Olympic team in 2016, but Weyant bested them all.

“I’m not going to lie,” the teenager said. “I was really nervous, so I tried to get that out of my system (in the morning preliminaries). The plan tonight was just to race.”

Kieran Smith's Olympic debut will also mark the first time he's on the national team.

He won in 3:44.86 but knows he'll need to go even faster to have a shot at a medal — especially against a powerful Australian squad.

Defending Olympic champion Mack Horton posted a faster time than Smith at his country's trials, and it wasn't even good enough to make the Aussie team.

“I'm really excited with that swim,” said Smith, whose previous best was 3:47.71. “I look forward to hopefully improving on that swim and being competitive with the rest of the world.”

No one else in the eight-man final went fast enough to meet the qualifying time for Tokyo.