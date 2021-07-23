 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Tokyo Games begin; Olympic opening ceremony underway. Plus, more morning headlines.
0 comments
alert

The Tokyo Games begin; Olympic opening ceremony underway. Plus, more morning headlines.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Friday, July 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The opening ceremony is underway in Tokyo as the 2020 Olympic Games begin; at least 100 US athletes at Games unvaccinated; firefighters make progress against wildfires in US West.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Amid fireworks, Tokyo's opening ceremony begins

With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started.

It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times. Here's the latest:

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 23

+15
With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin
World
AP

With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin

  • By FOSTER KLUG Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with a dazzling display of fireworks and soaring, made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

+2
GOP's vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions
Government & Politics
AP

GOP's vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions

  • By JILL COLVIN and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican politicians are under increasing pressure to speak out to persuade COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends caseloads soaring. But after months of ignoring — and, in some cases, stoking — misinformation about the virus, experts warn it may be too late to change the minds of many who are refusing.

+23
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
National
AP

Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

  • By NATHAN HOWARD Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BLY, Ore. (AP) — The nation's largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.

+4
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
National
AP

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

  • By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday in a sign that the summer surge is getting the attention of vaccine-hesitant Americans as hospitals in the South are being overrun with patients.

Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
National
AP

Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh

  • BY ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are raising new concerns about the thoroughness of the FBI's background investigation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the FBI revealed that it had received thousands of tips and had provided “all relevant” ones to the White House counsel's office.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Fire threat and drought remain for the Pacific Northwest as monsoon rains provide relief for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Bucks Parade Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the MVP trophy during a parade for the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+17
Today in history: July 23

Today in history: July 23

In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London Zoo's squirrel monkeys celebrate summer holidays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bringing the spirit of winter in the dead of a Utah summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News