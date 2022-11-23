Things to know today: Baby killed in strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital; 6 killed at Virginia Walmart; World Cup updates

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian authorities say an overnight rocket attack has struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a 2-day-old baby. The baby's mother and a doctor were pulled alive Wednesday from the rubble. The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian. The strike in the city of Vilniansk adds to the gruesome toll suffered by hospitals and other medical facilities — and their patients and staff — in the Russian invasion entering its tenth month this week. They have been in the firing line from the outset, including a March 9 airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital in the now-occupied port city of Mariupol. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the two-story building was destroyed.
Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with Walmart since 2010. There was no clear motive for Tuesday night's shooting. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.
The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in the weekend attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys said in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.
The last legal obstacle preventing Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's taxes has fallen. On Tuesday the Supreme Court rejected the former president's plea for an order to prevent the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. The Biden administration has argued that federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return. In a message on his social media network, Trump says the Supreme Court’s action creates “terrible precedent for future Presidents.” He accuses the court of becoming “nothing more than a political body" with the country paying the price.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico. McCarthy said the new House Republican majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He said the Republican majority will use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. Speaking on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, he said the investigations “could lead to an impeachment inquiry.”
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The Moscow Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker but haven't been able to identify one. Authorities have said they have no suspect or weapon more than a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.
President Joe Biden's family tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden is mulling whether to run for reelection in 2024. The president and his family are expected to begin discussing another run over Thanksgiving. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020. Biden and his wife, Jill, left Washington on Tuesday evening for the Massachusetts island. They will spend part of Thanksgiving Day calling members of the military to thank them for serving, then return to the White House on Sunday.
The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage. That's an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%. The boost in enrollment is largely driven by generous subsidies -- extended through 2025 in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law -- that keep monthly premiums payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who sign up.
LSU has moved up to fifth and Southern California is sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night. Two huge games this weekend could create more clarity. Michigan is at Ohio State and USC hosts Notre Dame, which checked in at 15th in the selection committee’s rankings.
Alphonso Davies will make his World Cup debut in a boost for a Canadian team that will be making its return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986. Canada’s top player was in doubt for the match after he strained his right hamstring playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month. Davies was cleared to play Wednesday when Canada faces second-ranked Belgium. Germany opens its World Cup campaign against Japan as it attempts to recover from its 2018 elimination from the group stage as the defending champions. Spain plays Costa Rica and Morocco faces Croatia in a full day for Group E.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1991, Desmond Howard returns a punt against rival No. 18 Ohio State for a touchdown, celebrating with his “Heisman Pose.” See more sports m…
