Things to know today: Election Day is here; Powerball's $1.9B drawing still delayed; People names Sexiest Man Alive

Democrats have easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency await in more competitive territory. Liberal states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republicans in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in a year that could otherwise prove difficult for the party. In Florida, a state that was once a battleground but has become increasingly Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans are working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda. As polls began closing Tuesday on the East Coast, Democrats risked seeing their fragile grasp on power slip. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump. They could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s once-lofty plans and to launch investigations and closer oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of the president.
Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress. President Joe Biden insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people” while acknowledging that Washington will be “more difficult” if it falls short. Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.
Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.
Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches, threatening to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather." The National Hurricane Center is now expecting Nicole to reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are." Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida's Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm.” A storm surge watch extends from Broward County, Florida all the way north to halfway up Georgia's coast.
“Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”
The only Harvey Weinstein accuser to testify at both his New York and California trials has taken the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to repeat her account of what she says was a sexual assault by the former movie mogul in 2013. Lauren Young testified Monday that she was supposed to be showing Weinstein a script at a Beverly Hills hotel when he trapped her in a bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her. A Weinstein attorney pointed out that that in initial interviews with police, she had said the attack happened nearly a year earlier. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He was convicted at the New York trial and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state. The comment highlights concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram.” That means forbidden in Arabic. He also says he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview will be shown Tuesday on ZDF.
Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves. Baltimore won its third straight and remained atop the AFC North at 6-3, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints fell to 3-6 and were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters. The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs.
