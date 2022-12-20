Things to know today: House panel expected to vote on release of Trump tax returns; suspense builds at border; Weinstein guilty

Thousands of fans have lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign “Thank you, champions.” The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” an unofficial anthem for Argentine fans.