Things to know today: Hurricane Nicole hits Florida; Arizona, Nevada races remain tight; CMA Awards

A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them? The answer will determine who wins extremely tight races for U.S. Senate and House as well as governor, secretary of state and attorney general. At stake are control of Congress and the rules for the 2024 presidential election in a crucial battleground state. The races remain too early to call two days after the midterm election, with about a quarter of the ballots still left to count.