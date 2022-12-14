Things to know today: Lawmakers announce 'framework' to keep gov't open; storm sweeping US kills 2; Morocco's World Cup dream faces test

U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles. The officials said the approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday. Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine.