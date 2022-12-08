Things to know today: New York Times workers strike; Biden's approval still down; China loosens COVID rules

Today is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 8
President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours. They're frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees rallied outside the Times’ offices. The newspaper relied on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the U.S. and other countries. In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday’s report would be “robust” but that producing it would be harder than usual.
People across China are reacting with relief and caution to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world’s most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being required to scan the “health code” on her smartphone. That's part of a nationwide system that tracks where hundreds of millions of people go. Elsewhere, virus tests no longer were required to enter many public places under changes announced Wednesday. They followed nationwide protests against restrictions that have confined millions of families to their homes. While it’s not clear if the new rules are a direct response to the protests, they address some of the most pressing issues that drove people on the streets.
The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Biden says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.
President Joe Biden is calling again for a ban on so-called assault weapons, calling it “simple common sense.” He spoke Wednesday evening in Washington at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence. The event took place nearly 10 years after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions. It was the first time a U.S. president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organizers. Biden, long an advocate for stricter curbs on gun use, signed the most significant restrictions in three decades in June. But he says it’s “still not enough.”
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 8,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it. The company has been buffeted by lawsuits and chances that it would seek bankruptcy protection, or a buyer, were elevated last month as Juul announced hundreds of layoffs and secured new financing to continue operations.
Oregon's tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked. Oregon's Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower court judge’s decision preventing the measure from taking effect on Thursday. The measure would ban the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. The law also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says federal and state constitutions allow such reasonable regulations. But Chief Justice Martha Walters denied the state's emergency motion.
At his initial court appearance in Lima, Peru on Thursday, Pedro Castillo gave only yes or no answers, looking on downcast as his attorney argued that he had been arbitrarily detained. The man who had served as Peruvian president refused to give any statement of his own. In just three tumultuous hours, Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, and the other contenders for the AL MVP in free agency are moving on. Judge visited with the San Francisco Giants last month, and he also met with San Diego in the last few days. After Judge made his decision, the Padres quickly jumped on another bat — reeling in All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract. While Judge and Bogaerts are gone, there are plenty of intriguing possibilities at the end of baseball’s winter meetings.
TODAY IN HISTORY
