Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to New York. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. A nighttime curfew is now lifted in the Daytona Beach area, where dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole's storm surge erased the beach and compromised their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least three deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County, Florida and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock in Cocoa.