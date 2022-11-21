Things to know today: The latest from the gay club shooting in Colorado; Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs; Elton John rockets into retirement

Today is Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.
The mayor of Colorado Springs is calling it “an incredible act of heroism” that patrons of a gay bar managed to subdue the gunman attacking them. Mayor John Suthers said on NBC's “Today” show that the shooting has the trappings of a hate crime, but he adds that investigators need to look at social media and other information before concluding a motive. Suthers earlier told The Associated Press that the shooting could have been “exponentially more tragic” if patrons hadn't intervened. Five people were killed and 25 hurt at Club Q on Saturday night. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Statehouse victories for Republicans this month are resonating for transgender people as they mark Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance. The reverberations are particularly intense in North Carolina. The state provided the blueprint for the present wave of nationwide anti-trans legislation. Legislators passed a bill in 2016 to restrict anti-discrimination ordinances and transgender access to restrooms. Republicans gained a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate and just shy of a supermajority in the House. One possible bill includes provisions to restrict school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity and to require schools to alert parents about any change in their child's name or pronouns.
FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has forced World Cup teams to back down and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” The decision was made after threats from FIFA a few hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.
Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance. The stunning development comes two weeks after Disney’s quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%. Shares of The Walt Disney Co. are down 40% this year. The company’s stock jumped almost 9% before the opening bell Monday, with the appointment of Iger effective immediately.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for patience as detectives ended the first week with no arrests. Authorities on Sunday said they have no suspect or weapon a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have so far received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews. University President Scott Green said instructors have been told to prepare for a possible hybrid teaching system that includes remote learning for students not comfortable returning to the campus after the Thanksgiving break.
Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed Sunday, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted. Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Multiday storms have brought bigger snowfall totals than that in the past, but the ferocity of Friday's snowfall could threaten the state’s record for most snowfall in a 24 hour period, set in 1966.
The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.
NFL Week 11 recap: Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27; Cowboys rout Vikings
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a loss by host Qatar against Ecuador. Two of the best players in the world were ruled out of the tournament with injuries before it even began. France striker Karim Benzema is out after hurting his left thigh and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has a leg injury. Monday's matches consist of the United States against Wales, England versus Iran and the Netherlands facing Senegal. Eight of the 13 team captains of European nations have planned to wear “One Love” armbands promoting inclusivity but they could face penalties for breaking rules regarding FIFA-issued uniforms.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1995, Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initialed a peace plan to end 3 1/2 years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and more …
In 2015, Northern Iowa stuns top-ranked North Carolina 71-67 for its first win over the nation’s No. 1 team. See more sports moments from this date:
