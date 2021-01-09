Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East traveled Saturday to the city of Laayoune, which Morocco considers the capital of the Western Sahara, laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory.

The U.S. Embassy in Morocco's capital, Rabat, called the visit by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker “historic.”

The United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara as part of a deal engineered by Washington for the normalization of ties between Morocco and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deal last month.

Schenker visited the neighborhood of Laayoune that houses foreign consulates and met with the region’s top Moroccan official, or wali, Abdesslam Bikrat. The American diplomat is scheduled to head Sunday to Dakhla, a seaside town with a fishing port where the official U.S. presence in the Western Sahara likely is to be set up over time.

Schenker's visit comes less than two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, when Trump is officially set to leave office.