Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

Remnants of Hurricane Ian finally move away from the Northeast as fall temperatures settle in the East. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Government & Politics
AP

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

  By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
Government & Politics
AP

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

  By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour Wednesday afternoon of Fort Myers, Florida. Biden plans to meet with residents and small business owners, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. Joining Biden in Florida will be two of his most prominent Republican critics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
National
AP

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record

  By STEPHEN HAWKINS - AP Baseball Writer
Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris’ American League record. Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Judge had homered only once in his past 13 games. That was when he hit No. 61 in Toronto last Wednesday to match Maris. While Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, all were tainted by the stench of steroids. That includes Barry Bonds' 73 for the the San Francisco Giants in 2001, though he has denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs.

Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules
Science

Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

  AP
This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of “snapping molecules together.” Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientists who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA. Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Government & Politics
AP

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

  By ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
National
AP

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

  By TOM KRISHER, MATT O'BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE and BARBARA ORTUTAY - Associated Press
Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed buying the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. That brings the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday.

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
Government & Politics
AP

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

  By STEVE PEOPLES - AP National Politics Writer
A dramatic family fight has clouded the GOP’s hopes in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate contest. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is drawing criticism from his own son as Walker denies a report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. But as the midterm campaign speeds into its final full month, leading Republicans believe the Senate majority remains firmly within their reach. Democratic strategists privately concede that their party's own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges. Democrats have no margin for error as they confront the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and President Joe Biden’s weak standing.

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
Health
AP

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

  By BILL BARROW - Associated Press
In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each sought to cast the other as an abortion extremist. At the same time, they deflect questions about the details of their own positions on the issue. The sidestepping reflects the sensitivity of abortion politics in a post-Roe v. Wade America, where the procedure is open to regulation by state governments and, potentially, by Congress. But Walker’s strategy may not work much longer after The Daily Beast reported Monday that he paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion — a blatant contradiction of his claims that there’s “no excuse” for a procedure he characterizes as “killing.” Walker called the report a lie.

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
National
AP

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

  AP
Police say a California serial killer appears to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday: “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented.” Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton had been slain in recent months, ambushed and shot to death alone in the dark. Police said late Monday that two additional cases from last year have been tied to those killings. There is a $125,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Musicians, fans react to death of country star Loretta Lynn
Obituaries
AP

Musicians, fans react to death of country star Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn, the country star known for hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” died Tuesday at age 90. Tributes poured in on social media from friends, fans and peers who remembered her for contributions to country music, with many simply quoting lyrics from her songs. Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement that she had a genuis “that rivaled contemporaries like Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.” Lynn's friend Stella Parton wrote she will "remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared.” Reba McEntire recalled how Lynn always reminded her of her late mother.

Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
National
AP

Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing

  By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A new court filing from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her. The descriptions of abuse on the private flight came in a cross-complaint Jolie filed Tuesday in the couple’s dispute over a winery they co-owned. A representative for Pitt denied the abuse allegations to The Associated Press. The allegations were first aired soon after the flight, but details have been kept sealed. The FBI and Los Angeles County's child services agency investigated but found no grounds for action against Pitt.

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Baseball

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

  By The Associated Press
The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture is now set. The four matchups in the wild-card round were locked in Tuesday night, right before the last day of the regular season. Every series starts Friday and is a best two of three. Plus, the higher seed will host every game. In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets while the Philadelphia Phillies play at the St. Louis Cardinals. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays while the Tampa Bay Rays play at the Cleveland Guardians. The postseason was expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season.

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Chile Dessert Flowers

Blooming flowers cover the Atacama desert near Copiapo, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The phenomenon typically only happens every five to seven years when rare heavy rains cause flowers to bloom. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 5

Today in history: Oct. 5

In 2011, Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed eve…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

