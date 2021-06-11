Trump DOJ seized data from Dems; Netanyahu lashing out; grandmother, 1-year-old killed at supermarket

Today is Friday, June 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former President Trump's Justice Department seized records from top House Democrats in a leaks probe; Israeli PM Netanyahu is lashing out as his 12-year rule likely nears its end; and a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson are among the victims in a shooting at a Florida supermarket.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation.

Prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the secret seizures first reported by The New York Times.