Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

Trump on Tuesday said the order would address what he described as a "legal roadblock." It will "solve any liability problems where they had certain liability problems and we'll be in very good shape."

But UFCW International President Marc Perrone said that more must be done to protect the safety of workers.

"Simply put, we cannot have a secure food supply without the safety of these workers," he said in a statement, urging the administration "to immediately enact clear and enforceable safety standards" and compel companies to provide protective equipment, make daily testing available to workers, and enforce physical distancing, among other measures.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said the administration should have acted earlier to put safety measures in place.

"We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products," he said.

And Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, which represents 3,000 workers at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley, Colo., said the order "will only ensure that more workers get sick, jeopardizing lives, family's income, communities, and of course, the country's food supply chain."