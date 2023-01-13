Trump Organization sentencing today; 7 killed in Southern storms; Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54; and more morning headlines

Today is Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
People are also reading…
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Jan. 13
Rescuers are racing to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South. The system killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, Alabama, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day Friday as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says at least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states. The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma. She followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others. She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children.
Virtually everything was going right for President Joe Biden to open the year. Biden's approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty Thursday after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate the Democratic president’s handling of classified documents. Democrats concede the stunning development is at best an unwelcome distraction at an inopportune time that muddies the case against Donald Trump. The Republican former president faces a special counsel of his own and is under federal criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents and other potential transgressions.
Donald Trump’s company has been fined $1.6 million as punishment for a scheme in which some of his executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks. The fine imposed Friday was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization. The company was convicted of 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records. The amount imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan was equal to double the amount of taxes a small group of executives avoided on benefits including rent-free apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition. Trump himself was not on trial. He denied any knowledge of executives evading taxes illegally.
The U.S. and Japan are ready to seal an agreement to bolster their cooperation on space. It's the latest in a series of moves by Japan as it looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are holding wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday. That's before Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa sign a U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation agreement. Kishida's Washington visit is the capstone on a weeklong tour of five European and North American capitals.
A Japanese court says prosecutors have formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder. Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in July. Prosecutors say a mental evaluation found he is fit to stand trial. Police say Yamagami told them he killed Abe because of his apparent links to a religious group he hated. Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially children of followers of the Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan. The investigation also revealed years of cozy ties between Abe’s political party and the church.
The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. Thursday's changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has been removed from the names of geographic sites across the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a statement that “words matter,” particularly as the agency works to make these sites accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. She calls the term in question "harmful."
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been nominated for 12 NAACP Image Awards, while “The Woman King” and “Abbott Elementary” will enter next month’s ceremony as other top nominees. The “Black Panther” sequel led all film nominees. The Marvel film delved into the concept of Wakanda’s grief in the wake of T’Challa's death. “The Woman King” film starring Viola Davis and the ABC television series “Abbott Elementary” with Quinta Brunson each received nine nods. Both Davis and Brunson are nominated for entertainer of the year along with Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Angela Bassett. The awards will air Feb. 25 on BET.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to b…
In 1974, Larry Csonka leads the Miami Dolphins to their second straight Super Bowl win in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory …
***